Headwater Exploration (CDDRF) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Headwater Exploration said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.56%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Headwater Exploration. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 8.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDDRF is 0.10%, an increase of 26.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 176.88% to 33,388K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.28% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Headwater Exploration is 6.84. The forecasts range from a low of 5.95 to a high of $7.34. The average price target represents an increase of 29.28% from its latest reported closing price of 5.29.

The projected annual revenue for Headwater Exploration is 407MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.71.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canoe Financial holds 18,462K shares.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 7,386K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,105K shares, representing an increase of 30.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDDRF by 55.28% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 2,432K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,466K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDDRF by 0.13% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,035K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 769K shares, representing an increase of 25.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDDRF by 43.20% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 1,029K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,119K shares, representing a decrease of 8.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDDRF by 17.13% over the last quarter.

