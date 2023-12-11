H&E Equipment Services To Acquire Precision Rentals - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire the business of Precision Rentals. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Precision offers a mix of general rental assets with a total fleet size of approximately $70 million and an average fleet age of 37 months. Precision operates a branch in Phoenix and a second location in Aurora, Colorado.

H&E said it continues to grow branch network in 2023 through organic expansion and acquisitions, with 17 branches added through November.

