H&E Equipment Services To Acquire Precision Rentals - Quick Facts

December 11, 2023 — 07:08 am EST

(RTTNews) - H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire the business of Precision Rentals. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Precision offers a mix of general rental assets with a total fleet size of approximately $70 million and an average fleet age of 37 months. Precision operates a branch in Phoenix and a second location in Aurora, Colorado.

H&E said it continues to grow branch network in 2023 through organic expansion and acquisitions, with 17 branches added through November.

