HDEF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the HDEF ETF (Symbol: HDEF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.73, changing hands as low as $22.69 per share. HDEF shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HDEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HDEF's low point in its 52 week range is $17.85 per share, with $24.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.68.

