HCA Holdings (HCA) Declares $0.60 Dividend

HCA Holdings said on April 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $281.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.85%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.09%, the lowest has been 0.75%, and the highest has been 2.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=198).

The current dividend yield is 1.03 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1847 funds or institutions reporting positions in HCA Holdings. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 2.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCA is 0.45%, an increase of 14.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.98% to 205,306K shares. The put/call ratio of HCA is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.15% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for HCA Holdings is $287.27. The forecasts range from a low of $242.40 to a high of $325.50. The average price target represents an increase of 2.15% from its latest reported closing price of $281.21.

The projected annual revenue for HCA Holdings is $63,388MM, an increase of 4.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $18.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,369K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,998K shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 26.17% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 10,740K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,125K shares, representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 20.13% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,040K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,305K shares, representing an increase of 24.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 70.09% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 6,723K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,500K shares, representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 24.49% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 6,671K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,543K shares, representing a decrease of 13.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 8.66% over the last quarter.

HCA Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services comprising more than 2,000 sites of care, including 187 hospitals, surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 21 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44 percent. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its more than 35 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives.

