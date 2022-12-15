HCA Healthcare's (HCA) ESR Program Aids Post-Surgery Recovery

HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA recently unveiled the Enhanced Surgical Recovery (ESR) program, a patient-focused, research-backed and multidisciplinary approach to bring about faster recovery of patients post surgery.

Originating from a recovery program (Enhanced Recovery After Surgery [ERAS]) that has been in use across Europe for a long time, the ESR program of HCA Healthcare has been embraced by 167 of its healthcare facilities.

The program works by leveraging pre-, intra- and post-operative intervention that equips HCA Healthcare to devise a better experience for patients and enables them to quickly return to their daily life.

The patients participating in the ESR program can benefit from a reduction in the length of stay at hospitals, lesser need for readmissions and reduced opioid usage. Reduced readmissions will save healthcare costs for individuals. Also, frequent readmissions tend to put pressure on a nation's healthcare system.



Apart from being of great use to patients, an effective ESR program might lure more patients to choose HCA Healthcare while undergoing surgeries. This, in turn, is expected to boost revenues from performing surgeries. The healthcare provider remains steadfast in developing enhanced practices aimed at providing better care through leveraging data from roughly 35 million patients in a year.

HCA Healthcare has undertaken a wide array of measures to build a solid healthcare suite. For complementing the same, it has often resorted to buyouts and collaborations that have enhanced its capabilities, boosted patient volumes and diversified the treatment network. To establish its presence across the growing cancer therapeutics market, HCA entered into a joint venture with McKesson MCK this June in order to strengthen the cancer offerings suite of both partners

Shares of HCA Healthcare have gained 42.7% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 32.3% rally.



