HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Versus Systems (VS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.86% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Versus Systems is 0.51. The forecasts range from a low of 0.50 to a high of $0.52. The average price target represents an increase of 75.86% from its latest reported closing price of 0.29.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Versus Systems is 4MM, an increase of 369.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Versus Systems. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VS is 0.00%, an increase of 139.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.26% to 365K shares. The put/call ratio of VS is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Warberg Asset Management holds 105K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 223K shares, representing a decrease of 111.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VS by 79.24% over the last quarter.

Cvi Holdings holds 100K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ayrton Capital holds 100K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 59K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 8.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VS by 8.39% over the last quarter.

EMC Capital Management holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 1,881.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VS by 636.97% over the last quarter.

Versus Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Versus Systems Inc. operates as a video game software company. The Company develops a technology that allows video game publishers and developers to offer real-money and prize based matches and tournaments featuring their games. Versus Systems conducts its business in North America.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.