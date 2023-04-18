HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Kronos Bio (KRON) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 650.00% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kronos Bio is $10.20. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 650.00% from its latest reported closing price of $1.36.

The projected annual revenue for Kronos Bio is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.43.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT Small Cap Index Fund Class II holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blackstone Alternative Investment Funds - Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund Class I holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Coastal Bridge Advisors holds 52K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CZMSX - Multi-Manager Small Cap Equity Strategies Fund Institutional Class holds 95K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRON by 52.69% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRON by 37.94% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 220 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kronos Bio. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 7.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRON is 0.05%, a decrease of 44.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.63% to 37,756K shares. The put/call ratio of KRON is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

Kronos Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kronos Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing therapies that seek to transform the lives of those affected by cancer. The company focuses on targeting dysregulated transcription factors and the regulatory networks within cells that drive cancerous growth. Kronos Bio’s lead investigational therapy is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) in development for the frontline treatment of NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company is also developing KB-0742, an oral inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 (CDK9), for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors.

