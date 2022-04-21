HBM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (Symbol: HBM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.05, changing hands as low as $6.84 per share. Hudbay Minerals Inc shares are currently trading off about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HBM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HBM's low point in its 52 week range is $5.22 per share, with $9.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.95.

