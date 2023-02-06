Hawkins (HWKN) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Hawkins said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $42.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.41%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.95%, the lowest has been 1.19%, and the highest has been 6.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.02 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.14% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hawkins is $38.76. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.14% from its latest reported closing price of $42.66.

The projected annual revenue for Hawkins is $913MM, a decrease of 1.84%. The projected annual EPS is $2.86, an increase of 0.95%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 409 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hawkins. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.21%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HWKN is 0.0755%, an increase of 8.1555%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.31% to 14,504K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,385,263 shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,315,713 shares, representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWKN by 15.64% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 947,323 shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 661,686 shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 718,186 shares, representing a decrease of 8.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWKN by 5.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 555,705 shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 555,530 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWKN by 12.84% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 417,045 shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 425,110 shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWKN by 14.98% over the last quarter.

Hawkins Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 41 facilities in 19 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications.

