Haulotte Faces Market Slowdown with Resilient Margins

Haulotte (FR:PIG) has released an update.

Haulotte reported a 12% decline in third-quarter sales to €145 million, attributing the downturn to aglobal marketslowdown affecting regions like Europe and Asia-Pacific, while North America showed slight growth. Despite the challenging environment, the company anticipates an annual operating margin of over 5%, supported by a robust first half of the year. Haulotte expects overall sales to decrease by around 10% for 2024, reflecting continued market uncertainties.

