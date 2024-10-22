News & Insights

Haulotte Faces Market Slowdown with Resilient Margins

October 22, 2024 — 12:06 pm EDT

Haulotte (FR:PIG) has released an update.

Haulotte reported a 12% decline in third-quarter sales to €145 million, attributing the downturn to aglobal marketslowdown affecting regions like Europe and Asia-Pacific, while North America showed slight growth. Despite the challenging environment, the company anticipates an annual operating margin of over 5%, supported by a robust first half of the year. Haulotte expects overall sales to decrease by around 10% for 2024, reflecting continued market uncertainties.

