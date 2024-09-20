Hasbro (HAS) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Hasbro (HAS) ending at $71.21, denoting a -0.85% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the toy maker had gained 7.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 2.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.06%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hasbro in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.30, marking a 20.73% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.31 billion, indicating a 13.03% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.93 per share and a revenue of $4.17 billion, indicating changes of +56.57% and -16.69%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Hasbro. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.1% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Hasbro holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Hasbro is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.28. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.97.

One should further note that HAS currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.54. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry stood at 1.27 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 210, this industry ranks in the bottom 17% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

