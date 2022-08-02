Has Clearfield (CLFD) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Clearfield (CLFD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Clearfield is one of 663 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Clearfield is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLFD's full-year earnings has moved 13% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CLFD has returned 14.3% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -23.8%. This shows that Clearfield is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Super Micro Computer (SMCI). The stock has returned 25.7% year-to-date.

In Super Micro Computer's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 62% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Clearfield belongs to the Wireless Equipment industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 18.4% so far this year, so CLFD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Super Micro Computer belongs to the Computer- Storage Devices industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #80. The industry has moved -21.4% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Clearfield and Super Micro Computer as they could maintain their solid performance.

