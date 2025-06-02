Harvard Bioscience Appoints John Duke to Board of Directors and Names Katherine Eade Lead Independent Director

Harvard Bioscience appointed John Duke to its board, naming Katherine Eade as Lead Independent Director.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. announced the appointment of John Duke to its board of directors effective June 2, 2025, where he will also participate in the audit and nominating and governance committees. Katherine Eade has been named Lead Independent Director. Both Eade and Jim Green, President and CEO, praised Duke's extensive experience in life science tools and business operations, highlighting his potential to drive growth for the company. Duke, who has a strong background in materials science and business, expressed excitement about joining the board during a significant time for the company. Additionally, the company noted the retirement of Thomas Loewald from the board after serving since October 2017, with Eade thanking him for his contributions. Harvard Bioscience is known for developing technologies and products used in life science applications globally.

John Duke's appointment to the board of directors brings significant experience in life science tools and business execution, which is expected to drive growth and operational excellence for Harvard Bioscience.

Katherine Eade's new role as Lead Independent Director enhances the leadership structure of the board, promoting effective governance.

Mr. Duke's extensive background in the industry, including a leadership position in Corning's Life Sciences division, may strengthen the company's strategic direction and market competitiveness.

The retirement of Thomas Loewald, a long-serving director, may raise concerns about continuity and stability in the board's leadership.



The press release emphasizes the need to "overcome current challenges," indicating the company is facing difficulties that may impact its performance.



Although John Duke brings valuable experience, the need for new leadership suggests potential gaps in existing management or strategic direction.

Who is the new board member at Harvard Bioscience?

John Duke has been appointed to the board of directors at Harvard Bioscience, effective June 2, 2025.

What committees will John Duke serve on?

John Duke will serve on the audit and nominating and governance committees of the board.

Who is the Lead Independent Director at Harvard Bioscience?

Katherine Eade has been named the Lead Independent Director of Harvard Bioscience’s board of directors.

What experience does John Duke bring to the board?

John Duke has extensive experience in life science tools, business execution, and driving growth and operational excellence.

Who retired from the board of directors recently?

Thomas Loewald has retired from the board of directors after serving since October 2017.

HOLLISTON, Mass., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) (the “Company”) today announced the appointment of John Duke to its board of directors, effective June 2, 2025. Mr. Duke will also serve on the audit and nominating and governance committees. The Company also announced that Katherine Eade has been named Lead Independent Director of the Company’s board of directors.





“We are pleased to welcome John to Harvard Bioscience’s board,” said Katherine Eade, Lead Independent Director. “John brings deep experience in life science tools and business execution and has a track record of driving growth and operational excellence.”





Jim Green, President and CEO, said, “The combination of John’s operating experience along with his strong technical and business background make John an excellent addition to our board.”





Mr. Duke said, “I am honored to join Harvard Bioscience’s board at this important time. I look forward to working with the Company’s leadership team and my fellow directors to overcome current challenges and deliver growth.”





Mr. Duke, age 54, currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Plastic Molding Technology, a leading supplier of plastic components. Prior to joining PMT, Mr. Duke served as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer of Lyten, Inc., a manufacturer of advanced materials, and prior to that spent over twenty years in roles of increasing responsibility at Corning Incorporated, including eight years as a leader in Corning’s Life Sciences division. Mr. Duke earned a Bachelor of Science in Materials Science & Engineering from the University of Utah and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University.





The Company also announced that Thomas Loewald has retired from its board of directors. Mr. Loewald has been a director since October 2017.





“On behalf of the entire board, I thank Tom for his service. It has been a privilege to have worked alongside Tom over the last seven and a half years, and I wish him all the best,” said Ms. Eade.







Harvard Bioscience, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental advances in life science applications, including research, drug and therapy discovery, bio-production and preclinical testing for pharmaceutical and therapy development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in the United States, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.





For more information, please visit our website at



www.harvardbioscience.com



(508) 893-3120







investors@harvardbioscience.com





