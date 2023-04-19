Hannover Re (HVRRY) Declares $2.74 Dividend

Hannover Re said on April 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $2.74 per share. Previously, the company paid $3.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 4, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 will receive the payment on May 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $81.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.36%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hannover Re. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HVRRY is 0.00%, a decrease of 38.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.45% to 5K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.43% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hannover Re is $107.12. The forecasts range from a low of $79.87 to a high of $125.99. The average price target represents an increase of 31.43% from its latest reported closing price of $81.50.

The projected annual revenue for Hannover Re is $32,584MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.91.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yousif Capital Management holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

