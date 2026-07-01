Hanmi Pharma Completes Aptose Biosciences Acquisition; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTOF, APS.TO), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, on Tuesday announced the closure of its acquisition by HS North America Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (128940.KS), a research-driven pharmaceutical company.

With the completion of this acquisition, Hanmi gains ownership of Tuspetinib (TUS), Aptose's lead asset in development for acute myeloid leukaemia (AML), bolstering its oncology pipeline. Hanmi had earlier described the deal as its "first beachhead and direct entry in North America".

Under the terms of the recent agreement between Aptose and Hanmi Pharma, Aptose shareholders, other than the Hanmi purchasers and their respective affiliates that hold any common shares, will receive C$2.41 in cash per share.

In addition, as a result of the closure, the Aptose shares are expected to be delisted from the TSX at the close of trading on or about July 3, 2026.

Aptose's lead clinical-stage compound, Tuspetinib (TUS), is an oral kinase inhibitor that has demonstrated activity as a monotherapy and in combination therapy in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

Hanmi Pharma's pipeline spans biologics and small-molecule candidates, supported by proprietary drug development platforms. Hanmi's products include Gugutams, a urological combination therapy combining two active ingredients: Tamsulosin, a treatment for Obstructive Prostatic Growth (OPG), and Tadalafil, a treatment for erectile dysfunction (ED). 128940.KS is currently at 421,500 Korean won, up 6.04% on the Korean Stock Exchange. APTOF closed Tuesday's trade at $1.62, up 4.52%.

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.