Hang Seng Bank (HSNGF) Declares $1.10 Dividend

Hang Seng Bank said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share ($4.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $2.00 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 17, 2023 will receive the payment on June 8, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 30.94%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hang Seng Bank. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSNGF is 0.16%, a decrease of 1.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 71,997K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.96% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hang Seng Bank is 22.04. The forecasts range from a low of 17.71 to a high of $25.53. The average price target represents an increase of 54.96% from its latest reported closing price of 14.22.

The projected annual revenue for Hang Seng Bank is 36,732MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,560K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,642K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSNGF by 0.06% over the last quarter.

EFAV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF holds 6,105K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,552K shares, representing an increase of 25.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSNGF by 49.94% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,520K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,395K shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSNGF by 5.73% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 4,631K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,125K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,060K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSNGF by 0.55% over the last quarter.

