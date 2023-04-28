Hancock Whitney (HWC) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Hancock Whitney said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 2, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 5, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $36.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.30%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.87%, the lowest has been 1.82%, and the highest has been 7.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.07 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.39 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 742 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hancock Whitney. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HWC is 0.26%, a decrease of 8.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.38% to 89,598K shares. The put/call ratio of HWC is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.04% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hancock Whitney is 45.50. The forecasts range from a low of 41.41 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 25.04% from its latest reported closing price of 36.39.

The projected annual revenue for Hancock Whitney is 1,578MM, an increase of 10.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.22.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 4,222K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,247K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWC by 1.07% over the last quarter.

DEVLX - Delaware Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,823K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,704K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWC by 3.45% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,646K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,505K shares, representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWC by 2.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,466K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,407K shares, representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWC by 0.02% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,097K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,068K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWC by 0.80% over the last quarter.

Hancock Whitney Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's leading independent bank rating and analysis firm, consistently recommends Hancock Whitney as one of America's most financially sound banks.

