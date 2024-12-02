Hamelin Gold Directors Update Stock Interests

Hamelin Gold Limited (AU:HMG) has released an update.
Hamelin Gold Limited announced changes in the interests of its directors following the issuance of securities approved at the company’s recent annual general meeting. This development may influence the company’s market performance as these changes typically reflect strategic moves by key stakeholders. Investors should stay informed about how these shifts in director interests might impact Hamelin Gold’s future growth and stock value.
