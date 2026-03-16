Halliburton (HAL) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Halliburton (HAL) closed the most recent trading day at $34.16, moving +1.4% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.01%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.22%.

The stock of provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators has fallen by 0.8% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.9% and overreaching the S&P 500's loss of 2.86%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Halliburton in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.52, signifying a 13.33% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.29 billion, indicating a 2.29% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.26 per share and a revenue of $21.7 billion, indicating changes of -6.61% and -2.17%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Halliburton. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.04% decrease. Halliburton presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Halliburton currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.89. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.53.

It is also worth noting that HAL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.01. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry stood at 1.47 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 45, this industry ranks in the top 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Halliburton Company (HAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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