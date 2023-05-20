Halliburton (HAL) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Halliburton said on May 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023 will receive the payment on June 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $30.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.12%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.13%, the lowest has been 0.69%, and the highest has been 13.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.87 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.00 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.11%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1785 funds or institutions reporting positions in Halliburton. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 1.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAL is 0.34%, an increase of 6.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 893,200K shares. The put/call ratio of HAL is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.93% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Halliburton is 49.16. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 62.93% from its latest reported closing price of 30.17.

The projected annual revenue for Halliburton is 23,834MM, an increase of 9.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.96.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 77,767K shares representing 8.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,199K shares, representing an increase of 17.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 5.56% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 29,136K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 26,284K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,497K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 30.49% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 25,646K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,242K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 1.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,866K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,328K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 50.87% over the last quarter.

Halliburton Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With more than 40,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir - from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset.

