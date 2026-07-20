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Halliburton Gets Contract From Basra Oil Company

July 20, 2026 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Halliburton (HAL) said it has been awarded a contract by Basra Oil Company to provide Integrated Field Management Services and Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management for the development of the Bin Umar and Sindbad oil and gas fields in southern Iraq. The contract scope includes field development planning, production optimization, digital solutions, and EPCM services for the two fields.

BOC will retain ownership, operatorship, and decision-making authority over the assets. Halliburton will execute the project in coordination with BOC and plans to work with local resources to support Ministry of Oil initiatives on workforce development and national value creation.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Halliburton shares are up 0.04 percent to $35.23.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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