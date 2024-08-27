The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN):

Earnings: -$2.937 million in Q4 vs. -$18.699 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.03 in Q4 vs. -$0.21 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.332 million or $0.13 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.08 per share Revenue: $418.799 million in Q4 vs. $447.841 million in the same period last year.

