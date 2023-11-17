HAE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Haemonetics Corp. (Symbol: HAE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $85.62, changing hands as low as $82.36 per share. Haemonetics Corp. shares are currently trading off about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HAE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HAE's low point in its 52 week range is $72.26 per share, with $95.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.96.

