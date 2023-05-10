Hackett Group Inc (HCKT) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Hackett Group Inc said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on July 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.36%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.34%, the lowest has been 1.82%, and the highest has been 3.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=160).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hackett Group Inc. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCKT is 0.12%, a decrease of 13.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.95% to 26,304K shares. The put/call ratio of HCKT is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.76% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hackett Group Inc is 25.16. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 34.76% from its latest reported closing price of 18.67.

The projected annual revenue for Hackett Group Inc is 303MM, an increase of 4.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.62.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trigran Investments holds 1,752K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,759K shares, representing a decrease of 57.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCKT by 36.22% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,421K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109K shares, representing an increase of 22.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCKT by 11.41% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,088K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,201K shares, representing a decrease of 10.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCKT by 0.73% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 790K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCKT by 11.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 690K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 782K shares, representing a decrease of 13.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCKT by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Hackett Group Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Hackett Group is an intellectual property-based strategic consultancy and leading enterprise benchmarking firm to global companies, offering digital transformation including implementation of leading enterprise cloud applications, workflow automation and analytics that enable digital world class performance.

