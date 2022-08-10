H Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $87.75, changing hands as high as $90.33 per share. Hyatt Hotels Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of H shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, H's low point in its 52 week range is $67.70 per share, with $108.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.80.

