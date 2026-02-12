Guidance, Not Earnings, Sends Equinix Stock Higher

Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) stock is up more than 12% after the company reported earnings after the market closed on Feb. 11. The real estate investment trust (REIT) missed on the top and bottom lines, but it was the guidance that has investors bidding the stock higher.

Specifically, Equinix projected full-year 2026 revenue in a range of $10.12 billion to $10.22 billion. That’s only slightly higher than the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. However, it’s confirmation that growth continues to accelerate.

Funds from operations (FFO) is a critical metric for REITs, and Equinix projects FFO to grow by 10.5% in 2026, well above the 5% growth estimate it gave in June 2025.

It’s easy to see why investors liked what they heard. However, after such a strong move higher, is this a time to jump into EXIQ stock, or is caution the better play?

A Hub for AI Infrastructure

Equinix is primarily a data center operator with 280 data centers in 36 countries. The company owns 176 of its 280 data centers, and over 80% of its recurring revenue is generated by either owned properties or leases that expire in 2041 or later.

Equinix specializes in "interconnection"—facilitating direct, private connections between businesses, cloud providers, networks, and other digital infrastructure. Specific to the current AI infrastructure buildout, Equiniz’s data centers serve as hubs for several spokes in the AI workflow.

Network Hub = where you aggregate and access your data

GPU Colocation = where you train and run your models

Edge Gateway = where you deploy those models close to end users

Companies can do all three within Equinix's ecosystem, with fast connections between each piece. It's the difference between having an office, factory, and distribution centers all in the same industrial park versus scattered across different cities.

And Equinix's guidance is also the latest example of why some analysts may be getting the artificial intelligence (AI) bubble story wrong.

Can Equinix’s Growth Continue to Outrun Estimates?

This is the question that investors have to consider if they’re not currently involved with EQIX stock. The gap up after the earnings report has put the stock into an overbought range, which suggests short-term caution.

But lines on a chart only tell you what a stock is supposed to do, not what it will do. Short interest is up slightly in 2026 but is still only about 2% of the stock’s float. With 94% of the stock owned by institutional investors, investors shouldn’t expect much short pressure on the stock.

That said, the stock is now trading for around $980 per share, which is only a shade below the $1,000 price target that Jefferies gave it on Feb. 12. The Equinix analyst forecasts on MarketBeat show the highest price target of $1,050 coming from HSBC.

But combining overbought signals with analyst forecasts that suggest the stock is near its top indicates the next move will be lower.

Get Paid to Wait

A compelling benefit of many REITs is the dividends. REITs are required to pay out 90% of their profits as dividends. With a share price approaching $1,000, Equinix has a dividend yield of 1.96%—not a high yield by any measure.

But the payout should catch investors' eyes. The company just increased its quarterly dividend to $5.16. If it maintains that for the full year, investors will get an annual per-share payout of $20.64. And Equinix has increased the dividend for 10 consecutive years with an average three-year growth rate of 11.11%.

Investors who believe in the company's future growth have every reason to expect their total return in EQIX stock to start looking more like the 10-year average of around 28%.

