Guardian Pharmacy (GRDN) Soars 9.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Guardian Pharmacy Services (GRDN) shares rallied 9.1% in the last trading session to close at $37.25. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 1.9% gain over the past four weeks.

Guardian Pharmacy Services’ stock price gain reflects growing investor confidence in the strength of its product portfolio. Investors are increasingly valuing its differentiated, service-oriented model within the long-term care pharmacy market. The company’s integrated offerings—combining medication dispensing, clinical pharmacy support, and proprietary technology platforms, such as Guardian Compass and medication analytics tools—position it as a data-driven healthcare solutions provider. This tech-enhanced portfolio supports better patient outcomes and cost efficiencies for care facilities, which is driving client expansion, higher retention, and stronger revenue visibility.

This provider of pharmacy services to long-term care facilities is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%. Revenues are expected to be $329.68 million, up 0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Guardian Pharmacy, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on GRDN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Guardian Pharmacy is a member of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. One other stock in the same industry, Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA), finished the last trading session 1.5% lower at $1.32. AKBA has returned 2.3% over the past month.

For Akebia Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -233.3% over the past month to -$0.01. This represents a change of -133.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Akebia Therapeutics currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

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Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (GRDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.