Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, where 6,300,000 units were destroyed, or a 9.5% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the SPDR S&P Retail ETF, which lost 2,500,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of XRT, in morning trading today American Eagle Outfitters is down about 1.5%, and Abercrombie & Fitch is lower by about 0.1%.

VIDEO: GSG, XRT: Big ETF Outflows

