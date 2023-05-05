Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBLBF) Declares $2.75 Dividend

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $2.75 per share. Previously, the company paid $2.75 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $72.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.81%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Groupe Bruxelles Lambert. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBLBF is 0.26%, an increase of 0.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.72% to 26,542K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.76% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert is 109.42. The forecasts range from a low of 96.66 to a high of $118.28. The average price target represents an increase of 51.76% from its latest reported closing price of 72.10.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.12.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 6,469K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 5,098K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,565K shares, representing a decrease of 9.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBLBF by 7.55% over the last quarter.

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 2,922K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,140K shares, representing a decrease of 7.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBLBF by 4.09% over the last quarter.

FPACX - FPA Crescent Fund holds 1,973K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,307K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,321K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBLBF by 2.16% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.