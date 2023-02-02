Griffon (GFF) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Griffon said on January 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 22, 2023 will receive the payment on March 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $41.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.98%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.51%, the lowest has been 0.91%, and the highest has been 3.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.49 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.85% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Griffon is $49.57. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 20.85% from its latest reported closing price of $41.02.

The projected annual revenue for Griffon is $2,950MM, an increase of 1.51%. The projected annual EPS is $3.67.

Fund Sentiment

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in Griffon. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.28%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GFF is 0.2362%, an increase of 26.2388%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.26% to 52,084K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,467,427 shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,344,727 shares, representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFF by 10.81% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 2,970,157 shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,402,920 shares, representing a decrease of 14.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFF by 1.28% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 2,526,345 shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,830,000 shares, representing an increase of 27.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFF by 28.17% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,815,042 shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,983,496 shares, representing a decrease of 9.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFF by 54.46% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 1,675,500 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,899,041 shares, representing a decrease of 13.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFF by 1.74% over the last quarter.

Griffon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Griffon Corporation is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital.

