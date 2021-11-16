Griffon Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GFF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.52, changing hands as low as $24.70 per share. Griffon Corp. shares are currently trading down about 11.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GFF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GFF's low point in its 52 week range is $19.17 per share, with $29.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.35.

