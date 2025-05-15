Greenland Technologies Holding Corp. Reports Increase In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Greenland Technologies Holding Corp. (GTEC) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $4.0 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $2.50 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.6% to $21.677 million from $22.723 million last year.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.0 Mln. vs. $2.50 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue: $21.677 Mln vs. $22.723 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.