Greenhill & (GHL) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Greenhill & said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 7, 2023 will receive the payment on March 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $13.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.89%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.77%, the lowest has been 0.62%, and the highest has been 6.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.27 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.89 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.10% Downside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Greenhill & is $12.58. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.10% from its latest reported closing price of $13.84.

The projected annual revenue for Greenhill & is $286MM, an increase of 17.76%. The projected annual EPS is $0.74, an increase of 310.95%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greenhill &. This is a decrease of 138 owner(s) or 50.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GHL is 0.0992%, an increase of 53.7234%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.97% to 11,235K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Management holds 2,336,652 shares representing 12.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,604,424 shares, representing a decrease of 11.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHL by 34.85% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 728,413 shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 567,728 shares, representing an increase of 22.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHL by 11.61% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 608,038 shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 488,668 shares, representing an increase of 19.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHL by 13.43% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 602,647 shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 438,680 shares, representing an increase of 27.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHL by 86.99% over the last quarter.

Rutabaga Capital Management holds 557,686 shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 491,486 shares, representing an increase of 11.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHL by 20.29% over the last quarter.

Greenhill Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank entirely focused on providing financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, financings and capital raising to corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto

