Gravity Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Gravity Co., Ltd. (GRVY), a South Korean video game company, on Friday announced that Profit attributable to owners of the Parent company increased in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, Profit attributable to owners of the Parent company increased to 13.25 million South Korean, or $9.79 million, from 12.57 million South Korean in the prior year.

Earnings per share were 1,906 South Korean won, or $1.41, versus 1,809 South Korean won last year.

Operating profit increased to 19.67 million South Korean won, or $14.53 million, from 14.99 million South Korean won last year.

Revenue increased to 170.74 million South Korean won, or $126.15 million, from 122.97 million South Korean won in the prior year.

On Thursday, Gravity closed trading 0.74% higher at $63.85 on the Nasdaq.

