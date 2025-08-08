Markets
GRVY

Gravity Q2 Profit Rises

August 08, 2025 — 08:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gravity Co., Ltd. (GRVY), a South Korean video game company, on Friday announced that Profit attributable to owners of the Parent company increased in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, Profit attributable to owners of the Parent company increased to 13.25 million South Korean, or $9.79 million, from 12.57 million South Korean in the prior year.

Earnings per share were 1,906 South Korean won, or $1.41, versus 1,809 South Korean won last year.

Operating profit increased to 19.67 million South Korean won, or $14.53 million, from 14.99 million South Korean won last year.

Revenue increased to 170.74 million South Korean won, or $126.15 million, from 122.97 million South Korean won in the prior year.

On Thursday, Gravity closed trading 0.74% higher at $63.85 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GRVY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.