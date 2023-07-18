Granite Secures $23 Mln Contract From Caltrans

(RTTNews) - Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) on Tuesday announced that it has been awarded a $23 million contract by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to upgrade Highway 101 in Mendocino, California.

Under the contract, the company will upgrade four miles of median barrier and resurface a ten-mile section of Highway 101 between Ukiah and Willits. The North State Street Hot plant is set to supply 56 thousand tons of Hot Mix Asphalt (HMA) and 38 thousand tons of Rubberized HMA for this project.

The project is planned to begin in the third quarter of 2023 and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024.

