Graco Inc Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Graco Inc (GGG) announced earnings for second quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $127.6 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $133.0 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Graco Inc reported adjusted earnings of $126.9 million or $0.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to $571.8 million from $553.2 million last year.

Graco Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $127.6 Mln. vs. $133.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.76 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue: $571.8 Mln vs. $553.2 Mln last year.

