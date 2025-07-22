GrabAGun Digital Holdings Completes NYSE Listing

(RTTNews) - GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc. (PEW), an online retailer of firearms, ammunition, and related accessories, said on Tuesday that it completed its listing on the New York Stock Exchange on July 16.

As a result of its listing, the company added that it has received over $179 million of gross proceeds that will be used to boost the company's growth.

The company believes that the total addressable market for GrabAGun's product offerings may be as high as $25 billion based on 2024 F&A industry data.

