EU AI Act for Boards: Timeline and Board Responsibilities

The Act does not frequently reference boards explicitly, but its accountability structure makes board-level oversight difficult to avoid.

Boards should ensure:

AI systems are accurately classified

Oversight mechanisms are implemented

Documentation and audit structures are in place

Boards should also confirm that:

A full AI system inventory exists

Clear ownership of compliance is assigned

Escalation and accountability structures are effective

Evolution of Fiduciary Duties

Duty of AI Care

The EU AI Act increases the need for boards to apply existing governance and risk oversight duties to artificial intelligence.

Directors should treat AI risk with the same rigor applied to financial, legal, and operational risks.

Non-Delegable Responsibility

Boards may delegate operational work, but not accountability.

The Act’s enforcement structure makes the urgency clear. Under Article 99:

The most serious violations (e.g., prohibited practices) can result in fines of up to €35 million or 7% of global turnover

Other violations are subject to lower penalty tiers

Boards that rely solely on management assurances without independent oversight are not meeting the implied governance standard.

Mission-Critical Risk

AI risk intersects with existing regulatory frameworks.

For example:

Credit decisioning systems may be subject to AI Act + financial regulations + data protection

Boards should ensure governance frameworks address these overlaps holistically.

Strategic Board Oversight Roles

Board Secretary as Steward

The board secretary can play a critical role in ensuring that board-level AI oversight is structured, documented, and sustained over time. This includes ensuring that AI governance is a standing agenda item at appropriate board and committee meetings, that relevant management reports are structured to give directors the information they need to exercise meaningful oversight, and that board education on AI risk and regulatory developments is provided on a regular cadence. The board secretary is also responsible for maintaining records of board deliberations on AI matters, which may become relevant in enforcement proceedings.

General Counsel as Gatekeeper

General counsel teams bear primary responsibility for translating EU AI regulation governance requirements into organizational policy and ensuring that legal exposure is assessed and managed across the phased compliance timeline. This includes advising the board on the scope of high-risk AI system obligations, managing the relationship with external legal counsel on cross-jurisdictional questions, and ensuring that procurement, vendor management, and partnership agreements reflect the Act's requirements for third-party AI deployments. General counsel should also be the primary escalation point for potential violations and the interface with regulatory authorities as enforcement develops.

Internal Audit as Partner

Internal audit provides the independent assurance function that boards need to verify management's compliance representations. For EU AI Act implementation, internal audit should be involved in validating the organization's AI system inventory, assessing the adequacy of risk classification decisions, testing the operational effectiveness of human oversight mechanisms, and evaluating documentation practices against Act requirements. Internal audit findings should be reported directly to the audit committee, ensuring that boards receive an independent view of compliance status rather than relying exclusively on management's self-assessment.