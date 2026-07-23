What 200 Leaders Decided About AI in Brussels, And What It Means for Your Boardroom

By Dominique Shelton Leipzig, CEO, Global Data Innovation and Founder, Digital Trust Summit

More than 200 CEOs, board members, and policymakers gathered in Brussels for the Digital Trust Summit just days after G7 leaders put artificial intelligence (AI) atop their agenda. The Summit centered on the guiding idea that innovation does not scale at the speed of technology—it scales at the speed of trust. If you are a board member, this is a governance concern to raise at your boardroom table.

The following readout captures key takeaways and insights from Summit leaders, with practical implications for boards navigating AI oversight, cyber resilience, consent, accountability, and trust.

1. The AI Regulation Versus Innovation Debate Is Over

Member of European Parliament (MEP) Brando Benifei, co-author of the EU Artificial Intelligence Act, said AI developers are more concerned about capital and computing, not the Act itself. The European Commission's Renate Nikolay indicated the debate between innovation and regulation is over. Companies losing ground on AI are more likely those who treat governance as a brake rather than an operating system.

2. Assume Breach: The 27-Second Boardroom

The issue of cybersecurity and agentic AI is critical. In a recent Cloud Security Alliance survey, 65% of the 418 IT and security professionals surveyed reported an AI agent-related incident in the past year. Citing this statistic, Kavitha Mariappan, Rubrik's Chief Transformation Officer, reported that a recent Rubrik Zero Labs survey of over 1,600 organizations revealed that 86% expect AI agents to outpace their security controls within the next year, while only 23% claim full visibility into what their AI agents are doing inside their own systems. Mariappan also noted that the fastest observed “breakout time” (i.e., the window between an attacker’s initial compromise and lateral movement to another system) has decreased from 60 days to 27 seconds.

Mariappan’s conclusion belongs in board minutes: "The question really isn't whether I can build another castle or a moat to prevent attacks. The question is, can we recover when we can't prevent it? Because we will have to."

Board question: Would we know of a cybersecurity breach in 27 seconds, or 27 days?

3. Consent Is Now a Governance Line Item

Adobe's CEO of eighteen years announced his transition this year amid investor skepticism over its AI strategy. Separately, shareholders sued the CEO and CFO directly for breach of fiduciary duty tied to AI training-data statements, after disclosures that one Adobe AI model trained on roughly 196,640 unauthorized books. Adobe’s CFO has since departed, while the CEO transition remains underway.

This is the pattern the Summit was organized to prevent: a governance gap found by litigation, not by a board asking first. The lawsuit does not name a technology failure—it names two individuals.

RSL Media’s co-founders Cate Blanchett and Nikki Hexum, who also serves as CEO, launched a Human Consent Registry to address this challenge. The platform enables creative rights owners to set machine-readable permissions, prohibitions, and licensing terms for AI use of their work—taking copyright consent from speculative to auditable at enterprise scale.

Board question: Do we have auditable records proving we have the IP rights to use the data that powers our AI systems?

4. The Pattern Held at the United Nations

The same conviction for effective AI governance showed up on a larger stage in Geneva following the Digital Trust Summit. As Brad Smith, Microsoft President and Chief Legal Counsel, said at the UN's AI for Good Global Summit, "This is a critical moment for AI governance...The truth is, the ‘Mythos Moment,’ the dangers created by frontier AI models, have been the wake-up call for all of us... Although the intent [of deregulated AI use] is to go fast, the reality is this: it doesn't matter how fast you can drive a car. If you cannot keep it on the road, you will not go very far at all. "

The statement echoed a European Commission official's words in Brussels two weeks earlier: "It doesn't matter how fast you can drive a car if the brakes were never built.” A Brussels regulator and a Big Tech president, on different continents, reaching for the same metaphor within two weeks: confirmation, not coincidence. The car is fast, but the question is whether or not it has brakes.

Board question: Are we leveraging regulatory best practices and lessons learned from recent AI incidents in other companies to avoid known AI failures?

5. The Financial Stakes Are Now Measured

Infosys Knowledge Institute put a number on it via a global survey, finding that 95% of C-suite and director-level executives reported at least one negative AI incident in the past two years. Extrapolated globally, incidents cost the average enterprise an estimated $2.1 billion annually.

95% is close to universal. The question is no longer whether companies will have an AI incident, but whether their boards learn about it from their governance process—or from another source.

Board question: Have we quantified the cost of AI failures in our company?

The "Trust Effect"

The European Union has time and again shown the world the "Brussels Effect," its remarkable ability to lead global standards and policies. But the opportunity now is the "Trust Effect," the idea in which the companies that earn trust will lead the AI economy. Innovation did not scale at the speed of technology in that room; it scaled at the speed of trust.

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Dominique Shelton Leipzig is CEO of Global Data Innovation and founder of the Digital Trust Summit, a former Big Law partner and author of TRUST who has trained 50,000+ professionals and advised companies worth $3 trillion combined by studying where AI has already failed elsewhere so her clients don't repeat it. She is briefing a limited number of boards ahead of August 2, 2026, which triggers the EU AI Act enforcement. Reach out to Dominique@GlobalDataInnovation.com to find out if your board should be one of them.

Boards that begin now meet that date with a blueprint, not a scramble. Global Data Innovation announced the “90-Day AI Jump Start”, an action plan that accelerates AI innovation by scaling trust, taking companies from policy on paper to operating guardrails, with the monitoring, supervision, and documentation regulators now expect. Companies that work with Global Data Innovation to embed trust into their AI governance will have the opportunity to be featured as case studies on the Digital Trust Summit stage next year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.