Goosehead (GSHD) Soars 6.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) shares soared 6.6% in the last trading session to close at $46.87. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 24.8% gain over the past four weeks.

This technology-driven personal lines insurance broker transforming the traditional agency model through a scalable franchise network and centralized operations. By partnering with multiple insurance carriers, it offers customers broader coverage options and competitive pricing while generating recurring commission-based revenue.

Its asset-light franchise model enables rapid expansion with minimal capital investment, resulting in attractive returns on invested capital. With insurance distribution increasingly shifting toward digital channels and consumers favoring independent brokers, Goosehead is well positioned for sustained growth.

Expanding franchise density and greater cross-selling opportunities should enhance operating leverage, should continue driving margin expansion and stronger free cash flow over time.

This insurance company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%. Revenues are expected to be $103.36 million, up 9.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Goosehead, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on GSHD going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Goosehead belongs to the Zacks Insurance - Multi line industry. Another stock from the same industry, Fidelity National Financial (FNF), closed the last trading session 1.3% higher at $46.71. Over the past month, FNF has returned -3.1%.

For Fidelity National Financial, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.6% over the past month to $1.4. This represents a change of +25% from what the company reported a year ago. Fidelity National Financial currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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