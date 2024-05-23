Google App For Android To Get 'notification' Feature: 9to5Google

(RTTNews) - The Google app for Android phones introduces a new feature to enhance search functionality. The latest beta version now includes a dedicated "Notifications" feed located in the bottom bar. This feature, initially launched on the mobile Google for Android earlier this year, was first identified by 9to5Google.

The "Notifications" feed alongside Discover, Search, and Saved, is marked by a standard bell icon.

Tapping on an alert will load the associated search term, while the overflow menu for each item offers options to "Delete," "Don't receive notifications like this," and "Provide feedback."

By adding a Notifications option in the bottom bar, users can easily access a continuous stream of alerts from Google Search, covering weather updates, flights, sports scores, entertainment options, and more, all conveniently grouped under "Today" and "Earlier."

This feature proves beneficial for users who miss notifications from the Google app, offering a more streamlined view compared to Android's standard history.

Furthermore, access to the new Notifications screen is available in the latest beta release of the Google app (version 15.20).

