Google Adds Passkey Option To Advanced Protection Program

July 10, 2024 — 06:31 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Google introduced passkey set-up option in Advanced Protection Program, replacing the traditional physical security key.

The new passkey option would make it easier for the users to enter the program, which is designed especially for high-risk users, protecting them against common attacks such as phishing, malware, and fraudulent activities.

The Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)-owned company explained, "Passkeys are based on FIDO Authentication, making them phishing resistant so users are protected against things like fraudulent emails, and they are easy to use since they only rely on a fingerprint, face scan or pin".

To enroll in the program, the user must have a compatible device and browser. Once the enrollment process is completed, the user can choose a passkey or physical security key option.

"Traditionally, users were required to have two physical security keys to enroll in APP, using their password and one of the security keys to log in. However, we understand that users might not always have access to physical security keys or the ability to buy one. For example, this could be difficult for a journalist covering a war zone, a traveling campaign worker, or a business leader taking a last-minute trip", Google stated.

According to the tech giant, passkeys are an easier and more secure alternative to passwords as the former offers stronger security, flexible portability, and simpler sign-in.

Google also announced a new partnership with Internews to provide journalists and human rights workers with safety and security support across 10 countries including in Asia, Latin America and Europe.

