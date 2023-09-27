GOLF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (Symbol: GOLF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.85, changing hands as low as $50.83 per share. Acushnet Holdings Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GOLF's low point in its 52 week range is $42.06 per share, with $61.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.01.
