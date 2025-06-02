Goldman Sachs Upgrades Saia (SAIA)

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Saia (NasdaqGS:SAIA) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.18% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Saia is $299.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $252.50 to a high of $406.35. The average price target represents an increase of 13.18% from its latest reported closing price of $264.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Saia is 3,161MM, a decrease of 2.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,081 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saia. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAIA is 0.26%, an increase of 15.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 39,699K shares. The put/call ratio of SAIA is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,832K shares representing 10.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,543K shares , representing an increase of 10.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 55.39% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,276K shares representing 8.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,940K shares , representing an increase of 14.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 4.10% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,542K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,587K shares , representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 22.02% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,207K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares , representing an increase of 26.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 25.09% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,071K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 951K shares , representing an increase of 11.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 6.31% over the last quarter.

Saia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Saia Inc. offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 169 terminals across the country and employs over 10,500 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency's SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact.

