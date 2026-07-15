Gold.com (GOLD) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, Gold.com (GOLD) was up +1.25% at $39.56. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the precious metals trading company had lost 10.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.61%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Gold.com in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.96, signifying a 26.32% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.76 billion, up 209.04% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.31 per share and revenue of $28.27 billion, indicating changes of +144.7% and +157.52%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Goldcom. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Gold.com is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Gold.com currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.76. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.03.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 162, this industry ranks in the bottom 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.