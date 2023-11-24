Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests The Key $2000 Level

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold remains stuck near the $2000 level.

Silver tested new highs as gold/silver ratio settled below the 83 level.

Platinum moved towards $935 as demand for precious metals increased.

Gold

Gold 241123 Daily Chart

Gold continues its attempts to settle above the $2000 level as U.S. dollar remains under pressure against a broad basket of currencies.

If gold manages to settle above $2000, it will get to the test of the resistance at $2015 – $2025.

Silver

Silver 241123 Daily Chart

Silver gained upside momentum and tested new highs as gold/silver ratio pulled back below the 82.50 level.

From the technical point of view, silver looks ready to move towards the next resistance level at $25.00 – $25.30.

Platinum

Platinum 241123 Daily Chart

Platinum gained ground as demand for precious metals increased. Rising Treasury yields did not put pressure on platinum markets today.

A successful test of the resistance at $925 – $935 will push platinum towards the next resistance level at $990 – $1000.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

