News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests The Key $2000 Level

November 24, 2023 — 12:05 pm EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold remains stuck near the $2000 level. 
  • Silver tested new highs as gold/silver ratio settled below the 83 level. 
  • Platinum moved towards $935 as demand for precious metals increased. 

Gold
Gold 241123 Daily Chart

Gold continues its attempts to settle above the $2000 level as U.S. dollar remains under pressure against a broad basket of currencies.

If gold manages to settle above $2000, it will get to the test of the resistance at $2015 – $2025.

Silver
Silver 241123 Daily Chart

Silver gained upside momentum and tested new highs as gold/silver ratio pulled back below the 82.50 level.

From the technical point of view, silver looks ready to move towards the next resistance level at $25.00 – $25.30.

Platinum
Platinum 241123 Daily Chart

Platinum gained ground as demand for precious metals increased. Rising Treasury yields did not put pressure on platinum markets today.

A successful test of the resistance at $925 – $935 will push platinum towards the next resistance level at $990 – $1000.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.