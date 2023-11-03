News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests The $2000 Level As Treasury Yields Fall

November 03, 2023 — 12:38 pm EDT

Key Insights

  • Gold made an attempt to settle above the important $2000 level. 
  • Silver rebounded as gold/silver ratio declined below the 86 level. 
  • Platinum tested resistance at $935. 

Gold
Gold 031123 Daily Chart

Gold gains some ground as traders focus on U.S. dollar’s pullback. However, gold did not manage to settle above the $2000 level as demand for safe-haven assets decreased.

If gold climbs above $2000, it will move towards the nearest resistance, which is located in the $2015 – $2025 range.

Silver
Silver 031123 Daily Chart

Silver moved back above the $23.00 level as gold/silver ratio pulled back below 86.

The technical picture has not changed as silver is trading in a wide range between the support at $22.50 and the resistance at $23.60.

Platinum
Platinum 031123 Daily Chart

Platinum continues its attempts to settle above the resistance at $925 – $935, supported by weaker dollar and falling Treasury yields.

A successful test of this level will open the way to the test of the next resistance at $985 – $1000.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

