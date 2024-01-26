News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests Support At $2015

January 26, 2024 — 01:18 pm EST

Key Insights

  • Gold is losing ground as traders react to U.S. economic data. 
  • Silver did not manage to settle above the $23.00 level and pulled back. 
  • Platinum rallies as traders focus on China’s stimulus measures.

Gold
Gold 260124 Daily Chart

Gold is stuck near the $2015 level as traders react to U.S. PCE Price Index report, which met analyst estimates.

If gold settles below the $2015 level, it will gain additional downside momentum and move towards the next support at $1970 – $1980.

Silver
Silver 260124 Daily Chart

Silver is losing ground as gold/silver ratio climbed back above the 88.50 level.

From the technical point of view, silver failed to settle above $23.00 and is moving back towards the nearest support at $22.25 – $22.50.

Platinum
Platinum 260124 Daily Chart

Platinum rallies amid hopes that China’s stimulus measures would boost demand for the metal.

The nearest resistance level for platinum is located in the $925 – $935 range. A move above $935 will provide platinum with an opportunity to gain additional upside momentum.

