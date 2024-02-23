News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests New Highs As Treasury Yields Pull Back

February 23, 2024 — 12:08 pm EST

Gold

Gold 230224 Daily Chart

Gold gains ground as traders focus on the pullback in Treasury yields. Falling Treasury yields serve as a bullish catalyst for precious metals that pay no interest.

In case gold manages to stay above the $2025 level, it will move towards the nearest resistance at $2065 – $2075.

Silver

Silver 230224 Daily Chart

Silver rebounded towards the $23.00 level as gold/silver ratio pulled back below the 89 level after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above 89.50.

A move above the $23.00 level will push silver towards the resistance at $23.40 – $23.60.

Platinum

Platinum 230224 Daily Chart

Platinum settled back above the $900 level amid a broad rally in precious metals markets.

From the technical point of view, platinum is moving towards the resistance at $925 – $935.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

