Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Settled Below $2050

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold failed to settle above the psychologically important $2050 level.

Silver gains ground as gold/silver ratio declines.

Platinum tested new highs as traders bet on rising demand for the metal.

Gold

Gold 201223 Daily Chart

Gold pulls back as traders focus on U.S. dollar’s rebound. However, it should be noted that U.S. dollar did not gain strong momentum, so it remains to be seen whether gold will get to the test of the support at $2015 – $2025.

From the technical point of view, gold consolidates below the $2050 level. A move above $2050 will push gold towards the next resistance at $2065 – $2075.

Silver

Silver 201223 Daily Chart

Silver tested new highs as gold/silver ratio pulled back below the 84 level. Gold/silver ratio was below 81 at the start of December, so silver may gain strong momentum in case gold/silver ratio moves back towards the levels seen at the start of the month.

In case silver climbs above $24.50, it will head towards the nearest resistance, which is located in the $25.00 – $25.30 range.

Platinum

Platinum 201223 Daily Chart

Platinum continues to move higher as traders bet that demand for the metal would increase in China.

If platinum settles above $970, it will head towards the next resistance at $990 – $1000.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.